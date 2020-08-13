Champions League: PSG progress into semi-finals after 2-1 win over Atalanta

Headlines

IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

Congress says it will not support Centre's Delhi ordinance, AAP calls it positive development

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

'Should be given opportunity...': Anil Kumble backs inclusion of this leg-spinner in India's Test team

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI: Factors that could jeopardize India's world No. 1 Test ranking despite a 2-0 win over West Indies

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

'Should be given opportunity...': Anil Kumble backs inclusion of this leg-spinner in India's Test team

7 richest women in India

6 most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

Kadha: 8 health benefits of Ayurvedic spices drink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023: 5 players who might retire from ODIs after 2023 ODI World Cup

DNA | Why opposition parties are boycotting Parliament's inauguration?

Delhi Police launches ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada’

Suhana Khan looks mesmerising in red saree and bindi, poses with cousin Alia Chhiba in viral photo

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim reveal their son's name, it means kind-hearted, compassionate, spiritual

Saira Banu feels Sagina was Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding and enthralling performance', shares her favourite scene

HomeSports

Sports

Champions League: PSG progress into semi-finals after 2-1 win over Atalanta

Paris St Germain (PSG) two late goals, including a stoppage-time winner from substitute Eric Choupo-Moting helped them beat outsiders Atalanta 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2020, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Paris St Germain (PSG) two late goals, including a stoppage-time winner from substitute Eric Choupo-Moting helped them beat outsiders Atalanta 2-1 in the Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

Atalanta, in their first Champions League campaign, went ahead with a curling effort from Mario Pasalic in the 27th minute and held out until the 90th when Brazilian defender Marquinhos equalised for the French champions.

With Atalanta wilting, Choupo-Moting turned the ball home in the third minute of added time to end Qatari-backed PSG's embarrassing run of the recent quarter-final and round of 16 exits and send them into the last four for the first time since 1995.

The Ligue 1 side will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig, who meet on Thursday, in their semi-final.

"When I came on, I thought to myself, 'We can't lose, we can't go home like that.' I was confident in myself, confident in the team and then the rest is the history of Paris," said Cameroon international Choupo-Moting.

"It was a crazy game, a tough game and opponents."

The first half was all about Neymar who had four good chances but squandered them all.

The Brazilian burst was clear of the Atalanta defence in the third minute but sidefooted wide with only goalkeeper Marco Sportiello to beat.

He also got caught in two minds between shooting and passing to Mauro Icardi, shot wide after another mazy run which included nutmeg and made a complete hash of another chance gifted to him by Hans Hateboer's wayward back-pass.

Despite boasting only a fraction of PSG's spending power, Atalanta were more than equal on the pitch and went ahead when an exchange of passes ended with the ball falling to Pasalic who met it the first time to curl his shot past Keylor Navas.

Berat Djimsiti should have increased Atalanta's lead after the break but sliced the ball wide and the game turned when PSG introduced their France striker Kylian Mbappe, who had not started because of an ankle injury.

Mbappe and Neymar were both denied by Sportiello but, as PSG ramped up the pressure, Atalanta finally cracked.

Cameroon forward Choupo-Moting's cross found Neymar and he touched the ball to Marquinhos for his fellow Brazilian to fire home from close range. Minutes later, Neymar sent Mbappe down the left and his low cross was turned in by Choupo-Moting.

Atalanta had a chance to equalise but Luis Muriel, after breaking clear, ran the ball out of play and his teammates slumped to the ground in despair as the final whistle went.

Atalanta, a rare case of a team from outside the elite group of European clubs making the last eight of the competition, are based in Bergamo which was at the epicentre of the new coronavirus pandemic in Italy earlier this year.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer Project K to be titled KaalChakra? Here’s what we know

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

R Madhavan poses with PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron from banquet dinner at Louvre, see viral photos

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

CUET UG Result 2023 DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in, know how to check scorecard and topper list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE