Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for BLR vs BEN in PKL 2022

Match 67 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday will be the clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors in Bengaluru. The Bulls are currently placed third with 39 points to their name while the Warriors, on the other hand, have 30 points from 11 encounters each.

The Bengaluru franchise has registered seven victories and three losses so far this season, while their remaining one game ended in a draw.

As for the Banegal, with five wins and as many losses, they are currently placed eighth. Their remaining encounter ended in a tie.

Dream11 Prediction - Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

BLR vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match today.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: My Dream11 Team

Aman, Amit, Ran Singh, Mayur Jagannath, Bharat, Pawan Sherawat (C), Maninder Singh (VC).

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors: Match details

The match will be played on January 20, 2021, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.