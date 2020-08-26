Barcelona fans chant ‘Messi stay’, ‘Bartomeu resign’ after Argentine invokes release clause

Lionel Messi has sent the footballing world into a tizzy after invoking a rare clause in his contract which stated that he wants to leave the club following a dismal season. Messi, who has been associated with Barcelona ever since the age of 13 and has been a regular for the club through their youth programs and senior teams for the last two decades, has expressed his desire to leave Barcelona this season after failing to win the La Liga as well as being thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Looking at this development, fans gathered at Camp Nou to express their displeasure with the club for their role in his decision. Messi has sent a fax to the club, asking them to allow him to activate a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave on a free transfer this summer. After the news broke out regarding Messi’s desire to depart from the club, fans marched to the Camp Nou to voice their frustration with the club for their role in his decision. The fans gathered at the club’s home stadium also chanted "Messi stay" and "Bartomeu resign".

Big blow for Barcelona

The reported departure of Lionel Messi could be a massive blow for FC Barcelona. There is growing speculation that Messi might be headed to Manchester City, currently being coached by Pep Guardiola. Under Guardiola, Messi and Barcelona enjoyed their best years.

According to several reports, Messi has not even undergone COVID-19 testing which is mandatory for every player to start training. There is speculation that Messi wanted to invoke the clause on May 31 itself when the normal La Liga season ended. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic throwing football out of gear as well as the situation regarding transfers and contracts, Messi’s decision might not go down well with the FC Barcelona board members who are exploring the legality of the issue.

If Lionel Messi leaves, then it will be an end of a two-decade long association with a club that has seen him achieve great heights. Messi is a record six-time Ballon D’Or winner and his departure could spell gloom and doom for a prestigious club like FC Barcelona.