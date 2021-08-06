Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Bajrang Punia defeats Iran's Mortaza Ghiasi Cheka by fall, enters semi-finals

Headlines

Canada rejects India’s travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

50 best hotels in the world list unveiled: India has one of them, check its rank

Made in India Apple iPhone 15, Apple iPhone 15 Plus to create history tomorrow

Khalistan Sympathiser Gangster Sukkha killed in shootout in Canada

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asense Interior Shines: 5 Outstanding Transformations Redefining Interior Design in Bangalore

Meet the Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, his net worth is...

Is Google Banned in Vietnam? (Google ban in Vietnam)

7 Foods you should never eat without cooking

Current ICC rankings for all formats (Test, T20Is and ODIs)

Diabetes: 7 symptoms that occur in eyes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Fukrey 3 fever: Fans perform flash mob in Delhi, London and New York, watch viral video

Atlee responds to south fans critcising Jawan for being similar to his previous films: 'There are a few...' | Exclusive

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

HomeSports

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Bajrang Punia defeats Iran's Mortaza Ghiasi Cheka by fall, enters semi-finals

Earlier, Bajrang Punia won against Ernaaz Akmataliev and progressed to the quarter-finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2021, 10:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

World No. 2 seed Bajrang Punia is declared the winner by fall against Iran's Mortaza Ghiasi Cheka in the quarter-final bout. Bajrang defeated Morteza by pinning him down to the mat (victory by fall) in the 1/4 Final.

Ghiasi had a hold on Bajrang's 'injured' knee, but the Indian did even better to defend. Punia did look uncomfortable, but then made a stunning takedown and pinned his opponent. 

Bajrang will now face the reigning Olympics medalist Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev in the last four. 

Earlier, Bajrang Punia won against Ernaaz Akmataliev and progressed to the quarter-finals at Makuhari Messe Hall A.

The score was 0-0 at the start of the first bout but the Kyrgyzstani wrestler was given a passivity charge but he could not, and that was 1-0 for Bajrang.

Ernaaz however, pushed Bajrang out of bounds and made it 1-1. Right at the dying seconds of round 1, Bajrang took Ernaaz down superbly and lead 3-1.

The second round saw Ernaaz charge at Punia and push him out of the mat twice to make the score 3-3 with 7.9 seconds left. However, Bajrang still won because of his two-point move.

Earlier today Indian wrestler Seema Bisla lost to Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi in the Women's Freestyle 50kg, 1/8 Final, on Friday. Tunisia's Sarra Hamdi edged Seema 3-1 to cruise into the quarter-finals. 

Earlier on Thursday, Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee`s (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Santosh T. Dhuwali to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle by building ponds for Ganpati Visarjan

Railways boosts compensation for accident-related deaths and injuries by 10 times, lakhs of rupees to be disbursed

Women's Reservation Bill: History of women participation in Lok Sabha

Raj Kundra is back on Instagram with strong message for haters, says 'your hate makes me...'

Special session in new Parliament building today; Speaker Birla asks MPs to abstain from organised disruptions

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE