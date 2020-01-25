Australian Open: Rafael Nadal knocks out Pablo Carreno Busta to reach fourth-round

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal cruised to the fourth round of the Australian Open on Saturday (January 25).

The current world number one knocked out his countrymate, Pablo Carreno Busta, at Rod Laver Arena in straight sets to progress through to the next round.

The 33-year-old outplayed Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in the second round tie which lasted for one hour and 38 minutes.

Nadal secured the first set relatively comfortably by breaking Pablo's opening service and dropped just one game on his way.

The second set was also a reminiscent of the first one too. The 27th seed fought hard for the final set but Nadal's brute force proved too much in the end as he bagged the win eventually.

Rafael is set to take on either Australian Nick Kyrgios or Russian 16th seed Karen Khachanov to secure his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament next.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Nadal said: "It was my best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt."

"I have been serving well, starting to create damage with the forehand. Hitting serve on one shot, I think."