Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, Women's UCL: Live streaming, ATL-W v BAR-W Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

Barcelona Women face Atletico Madrid Women in the UEFA Champions League semifinal tonight.

When and where to watch Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women

Where and when is the Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League match will be played on August 21, 2020, at San Mames Stadium.

What time does the Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 09:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

Unfortunately, Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League live match wont be telecasted in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online.



Barcelona Women vs Atletico Madrid Women: Predicted Starting XIs

Atletico Madrid Women: Hedvig Lindahl; Alia Guagni, Merel van Dongen, Aissa Tounkara, Carmen Menayo; Turid Knaak, Jade Moore, Amanda Sampedro, Angela Sosa; Emelyne Laurent, Toni Duggan.

Barcelona Women: Marta Torrejon; Andrea Pereira, Mapi Leon, Leila Ouahabi; Patri Guijarro, Jenni Hermoso, Alexia Putellas; Caroline Graham Hansen, Asisat Oshoala, Lieke Martens.





DREAM11: Lindahl; Pereira, Leon, Menayo; Guijarro, Putellas, Hansen, Laurent; Oshoala, Martens, Duggan