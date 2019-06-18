ATK sign Fiji striker Roy Krishna

Former champions ATK on Tuesday unveiled Fijian forward Roy Krishna as their first International signing for the next Indian Super League season.
Krishna last played as a striker for Wellington Phoenix FC in the A-League, a professional men's soccer league in Australia and is also the captain of the Fiji national team.
"He is a prolific striker with leadership skills under his belt. He will add attack and variety to the team and his confidence will give an edge. I am very happy to have him in ATK," head coach Antonio L pez Habas said in a statement.
Krishna scored 19 goals in 27 matches in the 2018-19 season for Wellington Phoenix FC and is considered one of the best strikers in the history of the club and A-League. He is an equal asset as a left-winger.