Atalanta BC vs Paris Saint-Germain Champions League: Live streaming, ATA v PSG Dream11, time in IST & where to watch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) take on Atalanta BC in the first of the Champions League quarter-finals aiming to keep alive their quest for the quadruple.

PSG have already claimed all three domestic honours and are now looking to get their hands on this one as well. As for Atalanta, this is their debut at this stage.

The one-legged match will be played at the Estadio da Luz after the remainder of UEFA's showpiece competition was switched to Lisbon in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

When and where to watch Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain

Where and when is the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will be played on August 13, 2020, at Estadio da Luz.

What time does the Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday night).

Where to watch Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

How and where to watch online Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Atalanta vs Paris Saint-Germain: Predicted Starting XIs

Atalanta BC: Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskiy; Zapata

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar