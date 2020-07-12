Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, PL: Live streaming, AVL v CRY Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Aston Villa faces Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.
With Norwich City already relegated back to the second division, Villa will be looking to escape their fall in the championship.
When and where to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
Where and when is the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match being played?
The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will be played on July 12, 2020, at Villa Park.
What time does the Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match begin?
The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League match will begin at 06:45 PM IST.
Where to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?
The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.
How and where to watch online Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live streaming?
The Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace: Predicted Starting XIs
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Kouyate, MilivojeviÄ‡; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha
Aston Villa: Reina; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Hourihane, Douglas Luiz; Al Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish
