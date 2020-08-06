Are rumours of AJ Styles leaving WWE and joining IMPACT Wrestling true?

One of the biggest stars on the WWE roster - AJ Styles - is rumoured to be leaving the entertainment company to join IMPACT Wrestling. But are these rumours true?

AJ Styles has had his reasons for not being happy in WWE after his friends - Gallows and Anderson - were released from the company earlier in April.

Now, reports are around of Gallows and Anderson apparently trying to get AJ Styles to sign with IMPACT Wrestling.

AJ Styles has now finally addressed the rumours on his latest Twitch stream, Wrestling Inc reported.

AJ Styles talked about Gallows and Anderson and said that they had been trying to convince him to join IMPACT Wrestling. He even added that he was not sure about what to do, but stated that he wanted to end his career in WWE.

"I don't know what to think about that; you guys know how I feel about that. Yeah, Gallows and Anderson are trying to get me back [in Impact Wrestling] is what they said. Never say never but I also have said that I would like to finish my career in the WWE. So, we will see," AJ Styles told Wrestling Inc.

AJ Styles also said that IMPACT Wrestling has improved and currently they have a lot of good talent. "Not to say that they don't have a lot going on right now. Man, they've got some strong talent. Not that they didn't have good talent before, but they've upped it just a little bit more."

AJ Styles also revealed that he was happy about Gallows and Anderson's success after having been released from WWE.

"Man, I am so happy for those guys. I'm happy they're happy, you know what I mean? 'Cause there was a tough time there for all of us. So, they're kicking tail right now anyway."