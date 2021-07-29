Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Archer Atanu Das defeats 3rd ranked Oh-Jin Hyek to qualify for next round
Indian archer Atanu Das progressed to the next round after defeating 3rd ranked Oh-Jin Hyek of Korea 6-4.
Archer Atanu Das defeats 3rd ranked Oh-Jin Hyek to qualify for next round in Tokyo 2020 Olympics , India All Sports Twitter handle
Written By
Edited By
Karen Noronha
Source
DNA webdesk
Indian archer Atanu Das progressed to the next round of the men's individual archery event after defeating 3rd ranked Oh-Jin Hyek of Korea in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Thursday.
The 39-year-old Oh Jin Hyek, a former Olympic champion, faced a tough challenge from the Indian in the 1/32 eliminations round. Das defeated Hyek 6-4 in the 2nd round and is now through to the Pre-quarter-finals.
This is HUGE folks: #Archery : Atanu Das stuns former Olympic & World Champion Oh Jinhyek of South Korea 6-4 in 2nd round and is now through to Pre-QF. Shoot-off decided the final result. #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/soFH0H1AaQ— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021
Earlier, he had defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang 6-4 in the 1/64 eliminations round. Atanu Das took the lead in the match, helped by a 10 in his first arrow. Deng replied with an 8-9-9.
A similar story unfolded in Set 2 but for Taipei's archer who leveled the match against Das. The next set went to Indian who regained the lead by shooting 9-10-9 to which Dang replied with a very poor 7 in the last arrow.
The fourth set went back and forth but it was Yu-Cheng who forced the match into the decider. In the final set, Chinese Taipei's Yu-Cheng Dang shot a 7 on his last arrow again which comfortably handed the match to Indian.
On Wednesday, Indian archer Deepika Kumari defeated USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The India archer defeated her opponent from the US 6-4 in the 1/16 eliminations round.
(Inputs from ANI)