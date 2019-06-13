Trending#

Age is just a number for this guy: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and others wish Lee Chong Wei 'happy retirement'

Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday, ending a brilliant career.


Indian badminton stars wish Lee Chong Wei a happy retirement

Reuters

Written By

Updated: Jun 13, 2019, 11:50 AM IST

Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday (13 June), ending a brilliant career. The cancer-hit star collected many honours but just missed by winning a world or Olympic title.

"My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years," a teary-eyed Lee, 36, told a news conference.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak also wished the player.

While this news came as a shock to many fans, the Badminton fraternity wished the three-time Olympic silver medallist a 'happy retirement'.

Lee Chong Wei's on-court rival, Lin Dan, expressed his sadness on his Weibo account, saying he had lost a friend in the sport.

Lee Chong Wei at the press conference said he would now like to rest and spend time with his family, and even take his wife on a "honeymoon", a trip that has been delayed since their marriage in 2012.