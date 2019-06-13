Age is just a number for this guy: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and others wish Lee Chong Wei 'happy retirement'

Malaysia great Lee Chong Wei announced his retirement on Thursday (13 June), ending a brilliant career. The cancer-hit star collected many honours but just missed by winning a world or Olympic title.

"My decision to retire is a heavy one. I really love this sport. But it is a demanding sport. I thank all Malaysians for the past 19 years," a teary-eyed Lee, 36, told a news conference.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mohd Najib Tun Razak also wished the player.

Datuk @LeeChongWei , you will always be our champion. You showed us the true meaning of 1Malaysia, time and time again. I wish you a happy retirement. pic.twitter.com/3M7Odeo5bT — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) June 13, 2019

While this news came as a shock to many fans, the Badminton fraternity wished the three-time Olympic silver medallist a 'happy retirement'.

Lee Chong Wei's on-court rival, Lin Dan, expressed his sadness on his Weibo account, saying he had lost a friend in the sport.

Goodbye, @LeeChongWei, and thanks for the memories. We wish you the very best in your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/uqErbE1iE5 — BWF (@bwfmedia) June 13, 2019

Really loved ur performances for many years @LeeChongWei .. ur great badminton legend and it’s very sad to know that ur retiring ... I wish u the best for future and pls take care of ur health ... pic.twitter.com/vH92YJ0Urh — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 13, 2019

Happy retirement @LeeChongWei ! Definitely one of the best for more than a decade. Age is just a number for this guy #incrediblesportsperson pic.twitter.com/79KouOwZrP — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) June 13, 2019

My best wishes to you for everything ahead, @LeeChongWei. You’ve always been a tough opponent and an incredible person! pic.twitter.com/PsO0F00tAd — Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) June 13, 2019

Lee Chong Wei at the press conference said he would now like to rest and spend time with his family, and even take his wife on a "honeymoon", a trip that has been delayed since their marriage in 2012.