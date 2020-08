Adelaide United vs Sydney Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ADL vs SYD in A-League today

Dream11 Prediction - Adelaide United vs Sydney

ADL vs SYD Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Adelaide United vs Sydney match today, August 6.

Adelaide United vs Sydney: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Izzo

Defenders: Wilkinson, Ryan, King

Midfielders: Riley, Halloran, Ninkovich, Caceres, Alexander

Forwards: Adam, Opseth

Adelaide United vs Sydney: Probable Playing 11

Sporting KC Probable 11:Izzo, Strain, Elsey, Jakobsen, Kitto, Mauk, Gomulka, Halloran, Brook, Opseth, McGree

Sydney Probable 11: Izzo; Lopar, Cordier, Ryan, Jurman, Kamau, Schwegler, Baccus, Georgievski, Muller, Duke, Cox

Adelaide United vs Sydney: Match details

The match will be played on August 6, 2020, Thursday. It will start at 3:00 PM at ANZ Stadium, Sydney.