Just over 100 days in office: TikTok CEO's short stint comes to abrupt end, announces resignation

Just over 100 days after former Disney executive became chief executive of world's largest short video app TikTok, Kevin Mayer on Wednesday announced his resignation from the company citing the forthcoming lawsuit by Donald Trump.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision. We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well,” TikTok spokesperson stated in a statement to a publication called TechCrunch.

Media reports claim that he announced his decision in a note to employees.

It is to be noted that an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump has ordered the Chinese app's parent company ByteDance to sell the app's US operations.

On August 6, Trump signed an executive order banning any US transactions with ByteDance, set to take effect in 45 days. On August 14, the US President issued another executive order, requiring ByteDance to divest its interests in TikTok's operations in the US within 90 days.

US firms including Oracle and Microsoft are among those in talks to buy TikTok's US assets.

Meanwhile, TikTok has filed a lawsuit challenging the Donald Trump administration over the executive order.

Financial Times reported that “did not anticipate the extent to which TikTok would become involved in tensions between China and the US,” adding, that he didn't sign up for this.

The current general manager of TikTok Vanessa Pappas will reportedly become the interim head.

Moreover, Trump said that he is looking to ban other Chinese-owned companies, including e-commerce giant Alibaba in the United States.