‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse: Stunning pictures of cosmic event go viral

Headlines

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

'We are all ready': PM Netanyahu amid Israel-Hamas war, visits troops near Gaza

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

'Aap ka advice...': Sachin Tendulkar playfully taunts Shoaib Akhtar as India defeat Pakistan in World Cup clash

Metro services to continue past midnight in this city for 10 days, check timing, days, other details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

ISRO to fly first test of Ganganyaan's crew module escape system on October 21

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

8 fruits, vegetables for quick recovery from dengue

Eat these foods to get glowing skin This Navratri

9 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after the show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Operation Ajay: Second Fight With 235 Indians From Israel Lands In Delhi

Israel Hamas War: Tanks moves closer to southern Israel as it plans for ground invasion into Gaza

Israel Hamas War: Israeli troops on standby along Israel-Lebanon border as tension mounts in border

Meet Miss India winner, Sini Shetty, who belongs to family of freedom fighters, to represent India in Miss World 2023

Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol celebrate India's iconic victory against Pakistan at World Cup 2023

Hrithik Roshan cheers for girlfriend Saba Azad after she gets brutally trolled for ‘weird’ dance during ramp walk

HomeScience

Science

‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse: Stunning pictures of cosmic event go viral

Here are some mesmerising images of the rare 'Ring of Fire'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 11:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On October 14, millions of Americans across various parts of the country were captivated by the annular solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan. This rare astronomical event held special significance as the Moon came between the Earth and the Sun, creating a breathtaking "Ring of Fire" effect. Enthusiasts across the United States eagerly shared their photos and videos on social media, documenting this remarkable occurrence.

Some dedicated eclipse watchers woke up early, while others camped overnight, all in the pursuit of obtaining the best possible view of the 2023 Solar Eclipse. NASA even live-streamed the event as it traversed the United States. This phenomenon transpired when the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun but appeared too small to entirely obscure the Sun's surface, resulting in a captivating spectacle of a fiery ring in the sky. The annular solar eclipse left a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to witness its celestial beauty.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

X, previously Twitter, down memes go viral after social media platform suffers outage

Akshay Kumar shares he and Twinkle Khanna have different political views: 'We try to avoid such discussions because...'

World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson's setback forces New Zealand to call in Tom Blundell as cover

Sandeepa Dhar becomes emotional revisiting her abandoned Srinagar home after 30 years: 'My family was forced to run'

'Zero dressing sense': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'kidney' outfit, netizens say 'isko koi...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE