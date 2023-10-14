‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse: Stunning pictures of cosmic event go viral

Here are some mesmerising images of the rare 'Ring of Fire'.

On October 14, millions of Americans across various parts of the country were captivated by the annular solar eclipse, also known as Surya Grahan. This rare astronomical event held special significance as the Moon came between the Earth and the Sun, creating a breathtaking "Ring of Fire" effect. Enthusiasts across the United States eagerly shared their photos and videos on social media, documenting this remarkable occurrence.

Some dedicated eclipse watchers woke up early, while others camped overnight, all in the pursuit of obtaining the best possible view of the 2023 Solar Eclipse. NASA even live-streamed the event as it traversed the United States. This phenomenon transpired when the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun but appeared too small to entirely obscure the Sun's surface, resulting in a captivating spectacle of a fiery ring in the sky. The annular solar eclipse left a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to witness its celestial beauty.

