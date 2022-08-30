Search icon
These bank account holders can withdraw up to Rs 10,000 even on zero balance, here’s how

The Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana(PMJDY) account holders receive a number of financial advantages in addition to universal access to banking service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) in his Independence Day speech on August 15, 2014, and it was simultaneously launched on August 28, in order to promote financial inclusion. This national objective was established to guarantee that individuals have inexpensive access to financial services like banking, remittance, credit, insurance, and pension.
 
Utilise overdraft (OD) facility on your Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan account for up to Rs 10,000
 
Holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana accounts are eligible for an overdraft (OD) capacity in this zero balance account of up to Rs 10,000. Prior to being raised to Rs. 10,000, the overdraft limit was Rs. 5,000. Unrestricted overdraft up to Rs 2,000 is offered. Your Jan Dhan account must be open for at least six months in order to use the overdraft feature; otherwise, you can only borrow up to Rs 2,000. Also, the maximum age for an overdraft was raised from 60 to 65 years old.
 
PMJDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.
