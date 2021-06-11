SBI, PNB warning to customers: Don't do this or you'll lose your money

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, incidents of online hacking and frauds have increased. In wake of such incidents, India's largest public lender State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have warned customers about such attacks.

Both banks have issued safety alerts for their customers and conveyed to them that the safety of their money is of utmost priority.

Through a tweet, SBI has asked its customers not to download any app on the advice of strangers.

“Do not download any app on your mobile based on the advice of unknown persons. It is possible that messages including OTP/PIN/CVV may be read remotely” SBI tweeted.

In another tweet, SBI advised its customers to choose the safer option with NFC enabled Debit Cards during physical payments.

“Make safety your priority. Choose to make contactless payments with NFC enabled Debit Cards,” it wrote.

Similarly, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has alerted its customers by saying, “Tapping and dialing directly from browser on any number can make you vulnerable to fraudulent activities. To report Cyber Crime, visit: https://cybercrime.gov.in . Be mindful of what you tap on!”

The bank has warned its customers that clicking on links or tabs can land them in trouble. “Want to connect with bank’s call centre? Remember! Clicking on links or tabs can land you in trouble. Always search the official website of the bank for contact numbers and stay safe!”