Railways starts this service again, now you can travel in less fare

The Indian Railways has resumed this service for the passengers. And now you will be able to travel in less fare than before.

It has decided to install unreserved coaches in trains. Now passengers will be able to travel by taking window tickets. The unreserved coaches were removed from the trains in March 2020, after the cases of corona were reported in the country.

The railways had been running fully reserved ‘special trains’ during the pandemic in order to prevent crowding in trains so as to contain the spread of the disease.

Now, as India is witnessing a decline in Covid cases, unreserved coaches have been installed again. After the removal of unreserved coaches from trains, tickets had to be booked first to travel.

But now you will get rid of it. Passengers will be able to go to the station and take a ticket from the window and leave for their destination.

It is believed that after starting this facility, senior citizens can be given a discount as before. Earlier on Thursday, the Railways issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains.

In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

Moreover, the Centre has decided to resume scheduled international flight services in India from March 27.