PM Kisan Yojana: Register before THIS date to get Rs 4,000

There is good news for farmers across the country. The central government is offering a golden opportunity to farmers who haven't registered for the PM Kisan Yojana yet.

So far, an individual farmer has received a total of Rs 16,000 in eight installments. The eighth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was recently rolled out by PM Modi last month. Overall, 20 thousand crore rupees were disbursed under the scheme in the account of 9.5 crore farmers.

New farmers can avail the benefits

If you are a farmer and duly fulfill all the requirements of PM Kisan Yojana then you can apply and get the benefit of this scheme right from your home. For getting double benefits from the scheme, a farmer will have to register for the scheme before June 30.

Register here: https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Farmers will get double the benefits

If a farmer registers under this scheme before June 30, then he can get the benefit of two installments of this scheme. If a farmer registers in June, he will get Rs 2,000 as the first installment of the scheme in July.

Under the PM Kisan Yojana, the eighth installment has been released between April and July. After this, the ninth installment of this scheme will be released in August.

In this context, the farmer who registered before 30 June will be given the first installment in July and the second installment in August. In this way, the farmer will get a profit of Rs 4,000 as soon as he registers for the scheme.

Which farmers will benefit

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme is a Central scheme with 100 per cent funding from the central government. Under the scheme, income support of 6,000 per year in three equal installments is being provided to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding/ownership of up to 2 hectares.

State Government and UT administration identify the farmer families which are eligible for support as per scheme guidelines and directly transfer the fund to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.