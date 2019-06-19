PERSONAL INSURANCE: Term policy should be 15-20 times your annual income

Headlines

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance stands to gain as Disney+ Hotstar mulls potential big move, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Parliament special session LIVE UPDATES: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet today in new Sansad Bhavan

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Imran Khan reveals this actor was first choice for Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola: 'I couldn't shake the feeling that...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

PERSONAL INSURANCE: Term policy should be 15-20 times your annual income

Nowadays, people take life insurance plans as a retirement planning tool to have a constant source of income

article-main
Latest News

Anuj Mathur

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

I bought a life cover of Rs 1 crore from LIC but I will soon be moving to another job that will pay extremely well (almost 50% more). Should I increase the cover immediately considering Rs 1 crore might not be enough in future? If so, what is the best way to increase the cover?

The life insurance cover should be able to ensure that the immediate family has some financial support in the absence of the bread winner. The corpus should finance children's education and other needs. One can derive at an approximate corpus by multiplying the annual income with the time to retirement. Some experts believe that a term Insurance cover should be 15-20 times of your annual income. Industry experts often recommend this simple formula. For example, if your annual income is Rs 10 lakh, then you should get cover for minimum Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore.

You can increase your life cover by taking another plan which may be a term, endowment or a whole life plan. There are some plans in which you can choose to alter your sum assured based on your protection needs after the lock in period. Usually, there will be no change in your premium amount as a result of the increase or decrease in sum assured opted by you. Increase or decrease of sum assured under these plans shall be subject to the conditions laid down in the product brochure.

Nowadays, people take life insurance plans as a retirement planning tool to have a constant source of income after retirement. There are plans with options to ensure that you have extra income when your earnings are reduced due to serious illness or accident. It is always advisable to take an informed decision before purchasing a life insurance plan.

Anuj Mathur, MD & CEO, Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance

Clear your doubts with regard to general insurance.  
Send your queries to personalfinance@dnaindia.net

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

LIC: How to revive lapsed Life Insurance policy? A step-by-step guide

What are popsicle-stained lips? Step-by-step guide to achieve it

Historic milestone: India's first transgender OPD unveiled at Delhi's RML hospital, watch

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Congress sounds poll bugle with mammoth rally, announces 'six guarantees'

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE