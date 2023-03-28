Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Mutual Fund investors alert: 4 Rules to change from next week, here's what to expect

Mutual fund rules to change as FY24 starts on April 1st.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Mutual Fund investors alert: 4 Rules to change from next week, here's what to expect
Mutual Fund investors alert: 4 Rules to change from next week, here's what to expect

As the financial year (FY23) comes to an end in a few days, the new financial year (FY24) will begin on April 1, 2023, bringing along some changes in rules and regulations for mutual fund investors. The following are the most important changes that will take place.

Firstly, mutual fund investors will have to declare their nominee or opt out by March 31; otherwise, their investment will be frozen, and they will not be able to redeem any of their investment. This process can be done online through Registrar and Transfer Agents like KFintech and CAMS or through MFCentral.

Secondly, it is mandatory for everyone to link their PAN and Aadhaar by March 31. This becomes even more important for mutual fund investors as failure to do so will render their PAN invalid from April 1, which may lead to restrictions on their MF folios.

Thirdly, while redeeming investments, OTP was previously required; however, starting from April 1, it will also be required while investing in mutual funds. SEBI has introduced new rules in this regard, and investors will receive OTP on their mobile number and email address.

Lastly, investors who used Aadhaar for KYC before November 1 will have to revalidate their KYC before April 30. SEBI has issued a circular in this regard.

(It is important to note that investing in mutual funds is subject to market risks and investors should always seek expert advice before investing their money. This information is provided for informational purposes only.)

Read more: ITR E-Verification: Received an e-verification notice? Here's what you need to know to avoid consequences

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
WhatsApp Status becomes more interesting, gets a bunch of new features
Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Photos of beefed-up actor prove he's worthy of facing Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Meet Puja Banerjee, gorgeous actor who triggered row over steamy kiss with Sara Khan
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders name Nitish Rana as new captain replacing injured Shreyas Iyer
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.