Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

LIC: Get Rs 48 lakh by investing under Rs 100 per day

LIC news: The age of the person should be between 8 and 55 years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 04:38 PM IST

LIC: Get Rs 48 lakh by investing under Rs 100 per day
LIC news: The age of the person should be between 8 and 55 years. (File)

The Life of Insurance Corporation of India is the market leader when it comes to insurance in India. LIC has several policies under its portfolio that provide growth as well as stability and protection. If you want to invest in a relatively safe plan, you can choose LIC’s New Endowment Plan number 914. 

According to LIC, its New Endowment Plan is a non-linked and participating plan. It is a life assurance plan. It offers both protection and saving features. In the case of the unfortunate death of the policy holder, this provides financial support to his family. The plan also provides a loan facility in case you need liquidity.

The death benefit in case of death of the policy holder will be at least 7 times of the annual premium. It will not be less than 105 percent of total premiums till the date of death. These include taxes, premium and riders.

The age of the person should be between 8 and 55 years. The tenure will be between 12 and 35 years. Minimum sum assured is Rs 1 lakh.

If you are 18 years of age, and you invest Rs 71 per day, you will have invested Rs 2130 per month. If you invest this money for 35 years, you will likely get Rs 48 lakh 40 thousand at the time of maturity.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata
Anjeer health benefits: Know 5 reasons why you should include figs in your diet
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.