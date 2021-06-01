Jan Dhan account holders ALERT: Now, you can get Rs 1.3 lakh in financial aid - Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has made several major changes on the economic front of the country and one such measure taken by PM Modi is the PM Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). PM Jan Dhan Yojana was launched during the first term of the Modi government. Under this scheme, the coomon citizen of the country is given the facility to open Jan Dhan account in the bank.

Jan Dhan account has many benefits but even today many people are unaware of those benefits. It is not known to many Jan Dhan account holders that they can also receive financial aid from the government during the time of crisis. Let's know more about these benfits.

Benefit of Rs 1.30 lakh under insurance scheme

Every Jan Dhan account holder gets a total benefit of 1.30 lakh rupees. It also includes accident insurance. The account holder is given accident insurance of one lakh along with general insurance of Rs 30,000, which is given to the account holder when he/she meets with an accident.

Benefits of opening zero balance account

PM Modi himself has praised Jan Dhan scheme many times and has highlighted its benefits too. The scheme ensures access to banking/savings and deposit accounts, loans, insurance, pension of common man. This special account with zero balance facility can be opened in any bank branch near your home.

Accident insurance cover

In this account also, like other bank accounts, you get interest on the deposited amount like any other Savings Account. Customers get the facility of Mobile Banking for free. In this account, the government provides overdraft facility of up to Rs 10000.