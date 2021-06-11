Fuel prices June 11, 2021: Petrol crosses Rs 102 per litre mark in Mumbai, check rates in your city

With petrol and diesel prices hiked by 28 to 30 paise, fuel prices have touched new highs across the metros on Friday, data from the country's largest fuel retailer Indian Oil showed. This is the 23rd hike since May 4 and the 6th time in the month of June, taking fuel prices across the country to a historic high.

In Delhi, the petrol prices were increased by 29 paise from Rs 95.56 per litre to Rs 95.85 per litre. Diesel prices in Delhi have also been hiked by 29 paise from Rs 86.47 per litre to Rs 86.76 per litre.

Petrol is now above Rs 100 per litre mark in six states and union territories - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Ladakh. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax or VAT and freight charges.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

Brent crude oil futures were down 34 cents, or 0.5%, at USD 71.88 a barrel and US oil futures declined by 36 cents, or 0.5%, at USD 69.60 a barrel.

Fuel prices in metros

In Delhi, the revised prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 95.85 per litre and Rs 86.76 per litre.

In Mumbai, the revised prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.04 per litre and Rs 94.15 per litre.

The fuel prices revised to Rs 97.19 per litre for petrol and Rs 91.42 per litre for diesel in Chennai.

In Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 95.80 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.60 per litre following the price rise on the day.