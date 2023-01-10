Financial tips for your 30s: Avoid THESE common mistakes and secure your wealth

Your 30s can be a critical decade for your financial well-being. You may be starting to advance in your career, getting married, having children, and building your wealth. However, it's also a time when you may be facing increased expenses and financial responsibilities. To help you avoid common financial mistakes in your 30s, here are a few tips to consider:

Failing to budget: Having a budget is essential for managing your money and avoiding overspending. It's important to track your income and expenses, and to make a plan for how to allocate your money each month. Without a budget, it's easy to overspend and end up in debt.

Not saving enough for retirement: It's never too early to start planning for your retirement. Even if you're in your 30s, it's important to begin saving for the future. A good rule of thumb is to save at least 10-15 per cent of your income for retirement. This will help ensure that you have enough money to live on when you're no longer working.

Not having an emergency fund: An emergency fund is a savings account that you can use in case of unexpected expenses, such as a car repair or medical bills. It's important to have at least three to six months' worth of living expenses saved up in case of an emergency.

Carrying too much debt: Debt can be a major burden, and it's important to work on paying it off as soon as possible. If you have credit card debt, try to pay it off in full each month to avoid high interest charges. If you have student loans or other types of debt, consider refinancing to get a lower interest rate.

Not having proper insurance coverage: As you get older, it's important to have the right insurance coverage to protect yourself and your family. This includes health insurance, life insurance, and disability insurance. Make sure you have adequate coverage to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Not having a financial plan: It's important to have a financial plan in place to help you reach your goals and ensure financial security. This includes setting specific financial goals, such as saving for a down payment on a home or paying off debt. It's also important to review your plan regularly and make adjustments as needed.