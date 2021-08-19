Earn Rs 1.5 lakh in exchange of 25 paisa coin, know details here

If you are interested in collecting old coins or someone in your family has old coins, you can earn quick cash, though with conditions. If by any chance you happen to have an old 25 paisa coin, you can get up to Rs 1.5 lakh in return. Yes! you heard that right.

If you manage to find the 25 paisa coin then all you have to do is click the photo of the 25 paisa coin and upload the photo on IndiaMART.com where an auction happens and the person who puts in the maximum bid takes the coin. You are also allowed to negotiate with the buyer.

However, there is one catch that your 25 paisa coin should be silver-coloured. You can get a good amount of money at IndiaMART.com where one can get good returns for the old 5 paisa and 10 paisa coins.

This could well be the fastest cash earned in your life.

Old and rare currency notes are also bought and sold on a website by the name of Coin Bazaar. Old Re 1 note or Rs 2, Rs 5 notes with certain conditions can fetch you lakhs.

Another series that is extremely popular is the '786'. This series is in very high demand among Muslims. Currency notes with the '786' series are considered auspicious and owning one is a sign of prosperity.

According to media reports, if you own coins in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with Mata Vaishno Devi engraved on them, you can earn lakhs of rupees by putting them up for auction. These coins were issued by the government in 2002 and are in high demand. Since Hindus greatly revered Mata Vaishno Devi there are many who are willing to spend lakhs to own one such coin.

Recently, there was an advertisement on Coin Bazaar for an old Re 1 note. According to this, if you have a note of Re 1 and it meets their standards, then you can earn Rs 45,000 in exchange for it. Be sure to know the conditions before checking your old notes.

On this website, you can also earn straight Rs 45,000 without doing anything by just sitting in the comfort of your home. You just have to possess an old one rupee note dating back to the years 1977-1979.

The only catch is that the old one rupee note should have the signature of the former principal secretary, ministry of finance, Hirubhai M Patel, who served his tenure in 1977-1979 under Prime Minister Morarji Desai.