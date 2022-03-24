CNG price hike: Know new rates in your city

After the increase in the prices of petrol-diesel and gas cylinders, now the prices of CNG and PNG have been increased. Due to this, consumers have suffered the third blow of inflation one after the other. Indraprastha Gas Ltd, which supplies gas in Delhi-NCR, has announced an increase of Re 1 per kg in CNG and Re 1 per unit increase in PNG.

The new rate are effective from today. CNG has now become Rs 59.01 per kg in the national capital Delhi. After the latest increase in the price of CNG, it is likely that the fares of auto, taxi and bus will be raised in Delhi. That is, there is bound to be a burden on your pocket in any case.

CNG prices have also increased in other cities of the country. What is the new price of CNG in your city, know here. Earlier, the oil companies increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 80 paise per liter on two consecutive days (Tuesday and Wednesday). CNG-PNG prices increased on Thursday. On Tuesday itself, the price of LPG was also increased by Rs 50 per cylinder.

New CNG price in your city

Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad - Rs 61.58 per kg

Gurugram - Rs 67.37 per kg

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Shamli - Rs 66.26 per kg

Kaithal and Karnal - Rs 67.68 per kg

Rewari - Rs 69.48 per kg

Kanpur, Fatehpur, Hamirpur - Rs 70.82 per kg

Ajmer, Rajsamand, Pali - Rs 69.31 per kg.