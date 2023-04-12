Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

Canara Bank raises MCLR by 5 basis points, raising costs for home, personal and auto loans

Canara Bank increases MCLR by 5 basis points for new loans.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Canara Bank raises MCLR by 5 basis points, raising costs for home, personal and auto loans
Canara Bank raises MCLR by 5 basis points, raising costs for home, personal and auto loans

Canara Bank, one of India’s largest public sector banks, has increased its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points. The new rates came into effect on April 12, 2023. The MCLR for six months and one year has been increased to 8.45 per cent and 8.65 per cent, respectively, while rates for other tenures remain unchanged. The overnight MCLR stands at 7.90 per cent, one-month MCLR at 8 per cent, and three-month MCLR at 8.15 per cent.

The bank clarified that the revised MCLRs would be applicable only to new loans, first disbursement made on or after April 12, 2023, and those credit facilities renewed or reset on or after the same date. Existing borrowers have the option to switch to MCLR-linked interest rates other than fixed-rate loans. However, the bank has kept the option of switching to MCLR-based interest rates with the borrower’s consent.

In a notification, the bank stated that the new MCLR rates would be effective until the next review. Borrowers willing to switch to the MCLR-based interest rate may contact their nearest Canara Bank branch. The bank is expecting that the increased MCLR will aid in sustaining its financial stability and boost profitability.

Read more: New income tax calculator released by IT department: Compare old and new regimes to determine tax liability

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.