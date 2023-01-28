Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed for up to 10 days, full list here

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Banks to remain closed in February for 10 days as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) including second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Every month, the first and third Saturdays are business days for the banks.
Banks play an essential role in the lives of many individuals, even with the comfort of web and portable banking. Notwithstanding, there are certain specific tasks, for example, cash withdrawals and demand drafts, that require an actual visit to the bank. Check the holiday list for the entire month of February to ensure you have time to complete any important bank-related tasks without any problems.
Bank Holidays In February 2023
- February 5 – Sunday
- February 11 – Second Saturday
- February 12 – Sunday
- February 15 – Bank in Imphal will remain closed due to Lui-Ngai-Ni
- February 18 – Banks will remain closed in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Raipur, Ranchi, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, Shimla and Srinagar due to Mahashivratri (Maha Vad-14)/Sivarathri.
- February 19 – Sunday
- February 20 – Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to State Day
- February 21 – Banks in Sikkim will remain closed due to Losar
- February 25 – Fourth Saturday
- February 26 – Sunday