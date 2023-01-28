Bank holidays in February 2023: Banks to remain closed for up to 10 days, full list here

File photo

Banks to remain closed in February for 10 days as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) including second and fourth Saturdays, as well as Sundays. Every month, the first and third Saturdays are business days for the banks.

Banks play an essential role in the lives of many individuals, even with the comfort of web and portable banking. Notwithstanding, there are certain specific tasks, for example, cash withdrawals and demand drafts, that require an actual visit to the bank. Check the holiday list for the entire month of February to ensure you have time to complete any important bank-related tasks without any problems.

Bank Holidays In February 2023