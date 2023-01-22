Bajaj Finance increases FD rates by up to 40 bps; invest now and earn higher returns

The fixed deposit (FD) rates at Bajaj Finance have raised by up to 40 basis points (bps). For all new deposits and renewals with Bajaj Finance for a term of 12 to 60 months, the revised rates will take effect on January 20, 2023. For consumers under 60 years of age, the interest rate will be 7.85 percent per year and for senior citizens, it will be 8.10 percent per year for FDs with a 44-month maturity.

With the use of the FD calculator on the Bajaj Finance website, investors can now determine their returns on investment at the new FD rates. For its FD customers, Bajaj Finance provides a number of added benefits in addition to the reduced rates. With a minimum investment requirement of Rs. 15,000, investors can select from a range of deposit terms between 12 and 60 months, with interest rates varying according to the duration of the deposit.

Customers also have the option to receive interest payments on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis, or to choose a non-cumulative fixed deposit for payment of principal and interest upon maturity. In addition to providing unique terms with better returns, Bajaj Finance has earned the highest credit ratings of CRISIL AAA/STABLE and ICRA AAA(Stable) for upholding the best security requirements to protect their clients' interests.

Also read: 5 common investment mistakes to avoid in 2023

Additionally, investors can start investing with tiny monthly deposits with Bajaj Finance's Systematic Deposit Plan and receive reviced interest rates on each monthly deposit. The Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit investment process is quick and easy to complete online, and the FD calculator can be used to calculate potential returns for various investment terms.

Bajaj Finance Ltd., a division of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC) and a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Visit www.bajajfinserv.in to know more.