7th Pay Commission: BIG news for Central govt pensioners regarding pension slip

7th Pay Commission news: There is good news for Central Government pensioners as they will now get monthly pension slip from banks. The government has directed the pension disbursing banks to issue pension slips to the pensioners with the complete breakup.

A decision in this regard was taken in the meeting of Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of the pension disbursing banks on June 15, 2021.

Pension slip through SMS, email

The Central government has instructed the banks to ensure 'Ease of Living' for the pensioners. The pension slip will provide complete details of the monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions. Banks can provide the pension slip through SMS, email and even through WhatsApp.

Now you will not have to go to the bank

This big step of the central government will also help the retired employees to know about various 7th Pay Commission allowances, especially DR and DR arrears. Also, they will not have to make rounds of the bank. Pension slips will also ease the income tax compliance of pensioners.

Full details will be provided in pension slip

The pension slip will provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deduction etc. if any.

"In order to ensure Ease of Living of the Pensioners, a meeting was held with the CPPCs of Pension Disbursing Banks on 15.06.2021, wherein the issue of providing the breakup of monthly pension to the pensioners was discussed," the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) said in an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated June 22, 2021.

"The banks were impressed upon to undertake this welfare measure, as this information is required by pensioners in connection with Income Tax, Dearness Relief payment, DR arrears etc. The banks welcomed the idea and expressed their willingness to provide the information," it said.

Salaries and pensions of central government employees are disbursed on the basis of the Seventh Pay Commission.