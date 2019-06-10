Youth dies after falling off Bandra's U-bridge

A 22 year-old youth who was riding a bike fell off the U-bridge near Bandra Reclamation after a car rammed into him from behind on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Shahid Khan. He was accompanied by his friend Arbaaz Khan (21). Both are residents of Malvani. The duo was on their way to Bandstand.

According to police, accused Akshit Nahar (19) was driving a car. He hit Shahid's bike from backside after which Shahid fall off the 30-feet high bridge. Arbaaz has sustained serious injuries.

Police said that Shahid and Arbaaz had planned to visit Haji Ali dargah and Bandra. Shahid rode the bike while Arbaaz was pillion. The Bandra police received a call at 4 am regarding the mishap. When they reached the spot, they discovered Shahid's body near the slums below the bridge. Arabaaz was found injured on the other side of the bridge. Shahid was declared dead on arrival at Bhabha hospital. Arbaaz have his statement to the cops on Sunday morning.

Arbaaz told the police that from Mahalaxmi they left for Bandra at 3.10 am. They reached the U-bridge around 4 am. "They saw a group of 15-20 bikers approaching from the wrong side. To escape from them, Shahid took a U-turn on the bridge when Nahar rammed into him," said a police officer.

Nahar is a student who lives in Borivali. The local auto drivers in Bandra handed him over to the police.

According to Arbaaz, Nahar was responsible of causing the accident and not paying attention. Nahar has been booked under section 304(A),337, 338 and 279 of the Indian Penal Code. He was granted bail after being produced at Bandra magistrate court on Sunday.