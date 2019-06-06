World Environment Day: Plastic benches installed in Mumbai using recycled bottles

On the account of World Environment Day, Bisleri has decided to install plastic benches using recycled bottles in the city as a part of its initiative, Bottles for Change, to create awareness among citizens that plastic is recyclable.

With an ever-increasing amount of garbage in the city, of which plastic products form a considerable constituent, the initiative plans to educate people on the issue of disposing of plastic in a nature-friendly manner.

"The current problem that we have noticed is that people are not conscious of what needs to be done once the plastic has been used. Lack of knowledge that plastic can be recycled is our main point of focus and plastic bench is our way of saying this," said Anjana Ghosh, director, marketing and OSR of Bisleri.

The program plans to encourage people not to throw plastic in their waste which goes to dump yard, but to segregate it and hand it to collectors from where it can directly go for recycling. An app has been developed for the same purpose where the residents can call the nearest plastic agent and give their plastic waste for recycling.

"Today people are concerned about how to manage waste but we plan to avoid that waste altogether by directly sending the plastic products for recycling," added Ghosh. The initiative, which was launched last year, has addressed people on a small scale by addressing societies, hotels, schools etc. "We plan to take this on the next level and engage the audience using mass media," she concluded.

Bottles for Change