Two men arrested for selling whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore in Vidyavihar

'Whale vomit' is a wax that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale and is used to manufacture perfumes. Ambergris is used for medicines and potions and as a spice

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

The Ghatkopar police have arrested two people for possession of 1.13 kg ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 1.7 crore on Saturday. A case has been registered against the duo, identified as Rahul Dupare (53) and Lalit Vyas (44), under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

'Whale vomit' is a wax that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale and is used to manufacture perfumes. Ambergris is used for medicines and potions and as a spice

Acting on a tip-off about a man coming to Vidyavihar railway station to sell ambergris, a joint team of police and forest department officials laid a trap at Karma Lane area on Saturday and nabbed Rahul Dupare, police said.

"On Saturday, at around 5.30 pm, the accused was taken into custody. On searching his bag, we found 1.3 kg of ambergris. While interrogating Dupare in custody, he revealed his accomplice Vyas's name who was arrested on Tuesday. We have seized a total of 1.13 kg of whale vomit worth Rs 1.7 crore in the international market," said Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 7.

The duo has been booked under section 2, 39, 44, 48(a), 49(b), 57 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and further investigation of the case is underway, said the police.

Sperm whale is an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Act.

Ambergris is soluble in alcohol, chloroform, ether and certain volatile and fixed oils.

Floating Gold

Ambergris is a waxy substance that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale and is worth millions due to its use in fine perfumery. Thus, it is in great demand in black markets around the world

