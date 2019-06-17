Twingles helps you find a friend or date on social media

It's time to move away from the usual dating apps, you can now find a friend or a partner on Twitter.

On June 8, a Mumbai based resident Ankita Gaba started a hashtag campaign #Twingles though which one can find lists of single people on Twitter of any orientation.

"Twingles is a set of lists of single people on Twitter of any orientation. One can look up the list and follow each other and see if something comes out of it. If you know of anyone who should be on this list, tag them and I'll add them if they give permission," tweeted Gaba.

FEATURES Gaba carries out a background checks of people to be added

Currently, there are three lists, single girls, single men, and single LGBTQ+ list

The list has no age restrictions, and is open to even divorcees

Till now it has received more than 140 retweets and an equal number of likes and 110 replies where most of the people have asked her to be added to the list.

"I started Twingles with an intention to allows singles on Twitter to connect with each other," says Gaba, adding, "I have observed how people struggle to find good dates via the dating apps and fail miserably. So thought of starting this campaign." She claims that she had started it a few years back but then discontinued.

Is Twitter safer than regular dating apps? Yes, she said. "Twitter has a lot to offer. I have found work on Twitter. Apart from that I found two business cofounders and love through Twitter. On a dating app, you are talking to a complete stranger. You have no idea if the person is lying. On Twitter, you can not fake. The account is real. You might even have common followers, you can judge a person from his or her tweets even before you start interacting with them, unlike other apps where you make your judgement based on pictures and bio."

Most importantly Gaba asks someone's permission to add them. Suppose if one tags a friend asking her to add them to the list unless they tweet with a 'yes' she doesn't add.

She even carries out a background check of people to be added, she refused to add a person in the list because she found hate content in his tweets. Currently, there are three lists, single girls, single men, and single LGBTQ+ list. The list has no age restrictions, there are over 50 people and even divorcees.

Vinod S, a single man who recently joined Twitter said that this is a decent idea, but something that he is not sure about. "I see Twitter as a professional medium, there are apps for dating. However, this is something new and quite possible many would try this out too."