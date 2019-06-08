Tik Tok star Abhimanyu Gupta with close to a million followers arrested for robbery

When Juhu police received a burglery alarm from the home of a senior citizen couple in Kurla, they did not suppose that their chase would lead them to arrest, of all people, a popular TikTok star. But such is the case in Mumbai where Abhimanyu Gupta, also a resident of Kurla and a prominent personality on the TikTok app with 9.18 lakh followers, was taken into custody by the police for his alleged involvement in a case of housebreaking and robbery of 150g gold ornaments along with a Rs 4.75 lakh mobile phone.

According to Mid-Day reports, on Janurary 19, after the senior citizen couple in Kurla dialed the police to report the housebreaking and theft of expensive jewellery and mobile phone from their residence, the investigators scanned the CCTV footage of the building but failed to identify any suspects initially due to the unclear footage. However, with the help of human intelligence and clean surveillance footage found later, the police were able to zero in on the TikTok star and arrest him from his residence in Kurla.

"While we had arrested him on May 28, we could not recover the stolen property from him. After days of questioning, Gupta finally broke down and revealed that he had given the gold and phone to one of his friends," a police officer involved with the case said.

Senior Inspector of the Juhu Police Station Pandharinath Wavhal said, "When our team visited his friend's house, they found the stolen items. Gupta's friend told us that Gupta had given him the items saying they belonged to his wife and requested him to keep them with him for a few days."

Investigating officer Hari Biradar said that Gupta, "a habitual thief", had already had four to five cases of burglery registered against him earlier.

The accused is supposed to be produced before the court on Wednesday. Juhu police are investigating further crimes.