Three social media stars outshine all at Mumbai's TikTok event

More than 500 people who made it big via social media descended at a hotel in Juhu to attend TikTok Creator's Lab on Friday night. While there were the usual movers and shakers who made it big because of their dance and acting skills, there were some who stole the show with their unique talents. A wheelchair bound motivation speaker, a tech reviewer, and a 5-feet something dancer who left the audience spellbound.

Anto Yesuraj (aka TechTamil), a 28-year-old tech geek, claimed that in the six months that he used Tiktok, he has managed to attract seven lakh followers.

Anto got hooked on Tiktok as there is a huge audience waiting for him here. "I give tech reviews. I use the applications to make 40-60 second videos. The reviews are short and crisp. They can be made easily with a mobile phone. I get awesome response whenever I go live," he said.

creators and influencers from across the country attended TikTok Creator's Lab event in the city on Friday Over 200 million users nationwide use TikTok, a medium of digital expression for creativity

Anto, an application developer by profession has decided to delve further in the technology, gadget and cellphones reviews.

Geet, who lost a mobility at 10 in a car mishap, has two accounts on the short video application and her combined following is above 2 million. "Initially I was disappointed but later I realised I have the capability of doing everything like everybody else. I started with Facebook. I have over 5 million followers. I am motivational speaker. I also teach English via this app,” Geet said. She came down to Faridabad from the US, where she attained a degree in Law. At present she has devoted herself into full time social work. She aspires to be the first actor on wheel chair.

Sumit Jain (28) weighs only 43 kg but he can literally spin into a hurricane once he starts dancing. "I still get some hurtful responses on social media, but these negative responses, and harsh criticism cannot cow me down. I will dance and keep dancing further," he said. Jain is a big star in the virtual space. This Maharashtrian dancer has a fan following which runs into several lakhs in the virtual space. Small wonders that this big dancing star gets mobbed each time he steps out of virtual space and walks out on the streets!