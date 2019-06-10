Three held for bottle stunts in moving car in Bandra

Three youths who were performing stunts by bending out of the windows of a moving car were arrested by the Khar police on Saturday night. The trio was trying to perform stunts with bottles in their hand by leaning outside the moving car. They have been identified as Mohammad Sultan Shaikh (20), Samir Sahibole (20) and Anas Shaikh (19). They are all second year Commerce students.

According to the police the accused live in Govandi. On Friday night they were driving a car (MH 01 CA 8627) from Govandi to Bandra for a night out. After reaching Carter Road area in Bandra west, two youths excluding the driver allegedly tried to recreate a scene from a Bollywood movie. While doing so, the boys leaned out of the windows of the running vehicle with bottles in their hand. A passer-by recorded the entire incident and uploaded it on social media. The video went viral and caught the police's attention when someone uploaded it on Twitter.

"We received the video on Twitter. Since it is a serious matter, we started looking out for the boys. They were involved in dangerous stunts and could have hurt themselves and other motorists. The video clip had captured the car's number plate. With the help of Regional Transport Officer (RTO), we tracked down the car and arrested the trio from Govandi. They were booked under section 279 and 336 of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. On Sunday, the Bandra magistrate court released them on bail," said a police officer from Khar police station.

SILLY STUNTS All the accused are second year Commerce students who reside in Govandi

Khar police managed to track the owner of the vehicle from RTO records

Â•The accused were trying to imitate a Bollywood movie stunt on Carter Road, Bandra

On Sunday morning, the Mumbai police tweeted the video and updated the people about the arrests made in the matter following which the video further attracted many eyeballs with about 30,000 people who watched it.