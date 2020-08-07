Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari released from quarantine, asked to return to Patna

In a major development, Senior Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari, who was 'forcibly quarantined' by Mumbai's civic agency BMC, has been released from quarantine. He has been asked to return back to Patna by August 8.

"The Municipal commissioner of MCGM has is asking to exempt IPS officer Vinay Tiwari from home quarantine to facilitate his return to Patna to resume his duties," a statement from BMC read.

Tiwari had come to the city with a four-member team to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. However, he was put in quarantine by BMC officials. Bihar Police alleges that he was not quarantined but under 'house arrest'.

The development comes a day after Bihar Police chief Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal action if the IPS officer was not released from 'forcible quarantine' by the end of the day. Pandey alleged that BMC was keeping Tiwari in virtual house arrest, despite being informed about the adverse remarks made by the Supreme Court against their action.

However, the Mumbai Police defended itself and said that all courtesies were extended to Tiwari.

Tiwari's team, who accompanied him to Mumbai for the investigation returned to Bihar on Thursday. The team had arrived to probe the matter after an FIR was registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.

It is being alleged that the Mumbai police put hurdles in front of Patna Police and did not let it investigate the case.

The Mumbai Police has been receiving major backlash over irregularities in handling the actor's death case.

On Wednesday, the central government accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A case of money laundering was registered by ED in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput following a complaint lodged by his father with Bihar Police.