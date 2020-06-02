'Stay alert, stay indoors': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to people as 'Nisarg' inches closer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked people to stay alert and stay indoors for two days as cyclonic storm `Nisarg' inched closer to the west coast.

Mumbai on Tuesday received fresh rainfall as 'Nisarga' is likely to turn into a Severe Cyclonic Storm soon. Mumbai Police has already prohibited any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline to prevent the loss of life and property.

Appealing people to stay indoors for two days, Thackeray asked people in a televised address to stay alert as the storm is expected to hit the state's coastal belt on Wednesday afternoon.

Also read Mumbai receives fresh rainfall as 'Nisarga' inches closer to western coast

The chief minister also shared a list of 'do's and dont's' in the face of an impending severe cyclonic storm.

"The cyclone could be more severe than the ones the state has faced till now....Tomorrow and the day after are crucial in coastal areas," he said.

"Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone...People should remain alert," he added.

Thackeray said he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the storm was assured all necessary help from the Union government.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclonic Storm 'Nisarga' over the Arabian sea is likely to make landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Wednesday.

Fifteen NDRF teams have been deployed while four are en route to coastal districts of Maharashtra. While the most number of teams (4) have been deployed in Raigad district, two are en route. Three teams have been deployed in Mumbai, two in Palghar, two in Thane (one en route), two in Ratnagiri (one en route), one in Sindhudurg while one NDRF team is on its way to Navi Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Naval Area isbe on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place. Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, the Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas, the Central Government said.

The respective Area and Station Commanders are in touch with the state authorities, NDRF and SDRF to be able to respond to a crisis situation in the shortest possible time, it said, adding that naval Dornier aircraft and helicopters at various Naval Air Stations at Mumbai, Goa and Porbandar are ready at short notice to ferry teams inaccessible during floods as also rescue stranded personnel.

Indian Coast Guard ships, aircraft and on shore stations are continuously relaying warnings about impending adverse weather to merchant vessels and fishermen.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept its disaster management control room on high alert. Officials from all 24 wards in Mumbai have been asked to identify potentially hazardous and low lying settlements and evacuate people to nearby safer places.