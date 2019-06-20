Private body to aid Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority in probing illegal extensions

Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

IND vs AUS: R Ashwin recalled for Australia ODI series, KL Rahul named captain as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recoup

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

BSEB STET 2023 Result to be declared soon at bsebstet.com, here's all you need to know

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

IND vs AUS: R Ashwin recalled for Australia ODI series, KL Rahul named captain as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recoup

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Private body to aid Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority in probing illegal extensions

Earlier the job was given to the internal Mhada staff, says Uday Samant, the president of Mhada, but because of limited staff, the work was getting prolonged.

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a first, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will be hiring the services of a project management consultancy (PMC) to get the details of illegal extensions carried out on plots belonging to them. The process is expected to start from Motilal Nagar which Mhada is eyeing for redevelopment.

Mhada has 56 colonies on which there are 114 layouts, with multiple buildings and societies. These are old layouts where the homes were allotted by Mhada long ago. Mhada fears that and in many cases there are extensions that were made, which are unauthorised and Mhada now has decided to find them and demolish them.

Earlier the job was given to the internal Mhada staff, says Uday Samant, the president of Mhada, but because of limited staff, the work was getting prolonged. "During the authority meeting we decided to hire the services of PMC, the job of the PMC will be to find out the illegal structures and unauthorized constructions on our land. Post which Mhada will carry out the demolition of these structures," said Samant. Samant also said that if any of his officials are found guilty of aiding any illegal construction even they will not be spared. He says during demolition even requests from politicians wouldn't be heard on illegal structures.

Mhada has also decided to don builders hat. Mhada which is meant for public housing now lacks space in the city to construct homes that it can sell via lottery on Tuesday, Mhada decided that it will like private developers redevelop these colonies of theirs, which either go to private developers or for self redevelopment.

They are working on a plan of providing rents, and even corpus fund to the tenants. They believe that seeing the failure of private developers in the redevelopment stream they will have an upper hand. Till now Mhada has received more than 100 proposals from buildings on its layouts that want to either go for self redevelop or go with developers. A committee under the head of Mumbai Board chairman Madhu Chavan has been formed, that will come out with proposals that would sufficient enough to entice the societies to come to Mhada instead of private developers.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actress who made debut at 17, became superstar at 19, quit acting at 24 at peak of her career after...

Man wins Rs 42 crore lottery; his first purchases: watermelon for himself, flowers for wife

Nipah outbreak in Kerala: How this deadly virus got its name?

Dhanush surprises his assistant by attending his wedding, fans say 'that's so heartwarming'

Naatu Naatu fever grips the WWE superstars, watch Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and others dance away

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Streaming This Week: Scam 2003, The Freelancer, Ustaad, OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

In pics: Shahid Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub attend Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's reception bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE