Private body to aid Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority in probing illegal extensions

In a first, Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) will be hiring the services of a project management consultancy (PMC) to get the details of illegal extensions carried out on plots belonging to them. The process is expected to start from Motilal Nagar which Mhada is eyeing for redevelopment.



Mhada has 56 colonies on which there are 114 layouts, with multiple buildings and societies. These are old layouts where the homes were allotted by Mhada long ago. Mhada fears that and in many cases there are extensions that were made, which are unauthorised and Mhada now has decided to find them and demolish them.



Earlier the job was given to the internal Mhada staff, says Uday Samant, the president of Mhada, but because of limited staff, the work was getting prolonged. "During the authority meeting we decided to hire the services of PMC, the job of the PMC will be to find out the illegal structures and unauthorized constructions on our land. Post which Mhada will carry out the demolition of these structures," said Samant. Samant also said that if any of his officials are found guilty of aiding any illegal construction even they will not be spared. He says during demolition even requests from politicians wouldn't be heard on illegal structures.



Mhada has also decided to don builders hat. Mhada which is meant for public housing now lacks space in the city to construct homes that it can sell via lottery on Tuesday, Mhada decided that it will like private developers redevelop these colonies of theirs, which either go to private developers or for self redevelopment.



They are working on a plan of providing rents, and even corpus fund to the tenants. They believe that seeing the failure of private developers in the redevelopment stream they will have an upper hand. Till now Mhada has received more than 100 proposals from buildings on its layouts that want to either go for self redevelop or go with developers. A committee under the head of Mumbai Board chairman Madhu Chavan has been formed, that will come out with proposals that would sufficient enough to entice the societies to come to Mhada instead of private developers.