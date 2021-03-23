Param Bir 'letter bomb' row: Devendra Fadnavis slams Anil Deshmukh, demands his resignation

The political row in Maharashtra between the police and the ruling party of the state over Anil Deshmukh's extortion controversy is getting murkier by the day. Launching a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, former CM Devendra Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) exposed itself after trying to protect the home minister.

Addressing a press conference, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader said that he will be going to Delhi and giving all the sensitive information to Union Home Secretary for which he has sought time.

Devendra Fadnavis allegations

Fadnavis said that he will hand over 6.3 GB of data of call recordings and some documents pertaining to the alleged transfer posting racket of IPS and non-IPS officers of Maharashtra Police to the Home Secretary.

In his press conference, Fadnavis rejected Anil Deshmukh's claim that he was in isolation. Devendra Fadnavis said that as per the police records of the VIP movement, the State Home Minister went to Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24.

"He was at home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab wasn’t briefed properly yesterday," he added.

What is the controversy?

The controversy comes in the wake of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegation that Anil Deshmukh had ordered Sachin Vaze and other police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month.

Param Bir Singh alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted his team member, arrested cop Sachin Vaze, to 'collect' Rs 100 crore per month from bars and hookah parlours.

Singh was last week transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in the midst of a probe by the NIA into the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV which was found parked outside the south Mumbai residence of top industrialist last month.

Security arrangements

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the residence of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Platoons of RCP were deployed at Anil Deshmukh's residence at GPO Square and Devendra Fadnavis' residence near Trikoni Park.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II Vinita S said the security has been heightened as a 'precautionary measure'. The police have also put-up barricades in front of Anil Deshmukh's house for proper monitoring of vehicles.