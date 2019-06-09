Now, a panel for Mumbai-Nagpur E-way

Maharashtra government has formed a four-member committee headed by the additional chief secretary (finance) to supervise the timely implementation of flagship 701.15 km Mumbai Nagpur Super Communication Expressway (Prosperity Corridor). The committee's mandate includes how to avoid time and cost overrun in the project completion.

The state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), which is the nodal agency for project development, will submit monthly project status to the committee. The government has issued notification on the committee's formation on June 3.

Nearly 8,311 hectares of land required for the project has been fully acquired. Environmental and forest clearance for all five packages has been obtained from the competent authority and MSRDC is also in possession of wildlife permissions. As far as tree cutting is concerned, MSRDC has tied up with the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra.

The Prosperity Corridor, which is termed as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' dream project, entails an investment of Rs 55,335.32 crore of which Rs 27,335.32 crore is equity and debt is worth Rs 28,000 crore.

MSRDC vice chairman and managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar told DNA,'' Mumbai Nagpur Super Communication Expressway is in high drive. The scheduled completion date for the project is December 31, 2021. However, at least 500 km will be made operational by December 2020.''

The project will connect almost 24 districts where the government plans to develop growth centres. Dry port and Shendre Bidkin industrial area in Jalna-Aurangabad area would utilise the expressway for required transport to different centres including JNPT for transit. The government has proposed fruit export hub in Washim Karanja area and the expressway is expected to drive the formation of warehouses, cold storage chains around the alignment.

This will assist in providing necessary storage infrastructure for agriculture hubs for trade in domestic and international export.

MSRDC officer said the expressway passes through low peer capita income belt and it will enable better connectivity for Vidarbha region and improve trade opportunities, especially for small and medium enterprises.

Further, agro and textile-based industries along with storage houses and container depots in the vicinity of Butibori 5 star industrial district will be able to utilise the expressway as the improved hinterland.

Project Insight