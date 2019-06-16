Mumbai Traffic Police turns down BMCs' proposal to shut down more bridges

The Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) have received letters from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urging to restrict vehicular movement on many other bridges of the city apart from the 29 bridges declared unsafe and are shut for repairs.



The MTP however have turned down the proposal citing that closure of more bridges will result in connectivity problem for city vehicles and shall pose risk of severe congestion and bottlenecks across the city. The traffic police have also sought the opinion of engineers other than those already working with the civic body.



A senior traffic police officer said that there are traffic congestion already due to monsoon and if the BMC proposal is accepted, then the situation will become worse. Over 135 diversions have been planned by the MTP owing to the rains. Shahaji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said, "The three bridges — Delisle Bridge at Lower Parel, Lakshmi Baug Nullah bridge on Ghatkopar-Andheri Link road and the crucial Juhu Tara Road bridge, along with Sion-Dharavi pedestrian subways were shut by the BMC, as they were in dilapidated condition. If the MTP allows all other bridges to be shut for repairs, on an average only a handful of bridges would be operational in Mumbai."





Taking Stock

Except for Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR), all other bridges are said to be in a bad condition, stated a letter sent by BMC's bridges department. "We are hoping to get a way out by suggesting shutting down of heavy vehicular movement on unsafe bridges. Light motor vehicles like scooters, bikes, cars and taxis can be allowed. Heavy vehicles, exceeding 100 tonnes of weight, can be diverted, while light vehicles can use the bridge," Umap added.

