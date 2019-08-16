Headlines

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Sibling bond celebrated with school staff

The students spent the day thanking them for their efforts and distributed sweets and personalised handmade cards to all the staff members.

Latest News

Rajvi Shukla

Updated: Aug 16, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

The students of Mount Litera School International celebrated RakshaBandhan on 14th August, Wednesday with the school's support staff to whom the students fondly address as didi or bhaiyya for their dedication and selfless care.

The students spent the day thanking them for their efforts and distributed sweets and personalised handmade cards to all the staff members.

There were 120 members of the school staff that included security guards, helpers and the kitchen staff. The students expressed their gratitude for their service and thanked them for protecting them and creating a safe environment where kids can prosper and learn.

Mona Seervai, head of Mount Litera School International said, "Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sibling bond, and they promise to protect each other. However, this year our students took the concept of protection to another level. They engaged in an activity to thank their didis and bhaiyyas at school who ensure their wellbeing and safety on the campus. Students spent time to make greeting cards, and personally gave it to each and every member of the staff. Initiatives like these enable children to think beyond academics and strengthens their cultural root."

Mount Litera School International is one of the well established international schools in Mumbai. Located in Bandra Kurla Complex, the school offers future-ready learning experiences through the IB Methodology for children from playgroup onwards.

