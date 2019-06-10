Mumbai Rains: Uber and Ola prices go skyhigh as showers lash city

The rain gods finally smiled upon Mumbai even though – as is wont – it brought parts of the financial capital to a halt.

Mumbai’s suburban railway services were affected near Kalyan Station and trains were also affected on the Western Railway lines after rains halted trains at Bandra. The snafu lasted 20 minutes.

Flights were affected at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai due to heavy rainfalls.

Due to heavy rains affecting visibility, operations at Mumbai international airport are on hold. Runway 09 has been handed over to Air Traffic Control, operations expected to restart anytime. A United Air (Newark- Mumbai) has been diverted to New Delhi.

There were heavy rains in Mumbai and in suburbs, including areas like Borivali, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Vileparle and Bandra.

Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar and Kurla in Eastern suburbs also got decent rainfall.

As the skies opened up Uber and Ola's infamous surge hit harder than the rains. At the time of writing, passengers complained that prices were twice the normal fare.

It's day one of rains and already #ola & #uber have shown their true colors and nothing is worse then leaving office late & getting stuck in traffic#CycloneVayu#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/LS1Fm8wWql — over here (@7yearsoflife) June 10, 2019