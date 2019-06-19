Mumbai 'NGOs' under scanner for routing terror funds

While funding for the cause of separatists in Jammu and Kashmir has traditionally come from outside the country, highly placed sources in intelligence agencies say that money has been flowing from Mumbai too. Two non-government organisations (NGOs) and three hawala operators have come under the scanner for allegedly being involved in terror funding in the restive state.



Agencies have learnt that these NGOs have been collecting donations in and around Mumbai, under the guise of zakat (charity proscribed in Islam) and medical expenses of the underprivileged. This money is then funnelled to separatist leaders and other anti-social elements in Kashmir, through hawala, to create unrest, violence and generate anti-government propaganda.



Three hawala agents, operating under shell companies, are being investigated for anti-national activities. These shell companies also received 'charitable donations' from Pakistan, Dubai and Malaysia. The hawala operators are suspected to use the rail route to move funds from Mumbai to Jammu, and from there by road to Kashmir. An investigation is underway and a report will soon be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Money Trail

