Mumbai: More trees fell in dry months than in rain

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

This ex-Indian player is world’s highest paid cricket coach; salary more than Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Jailer producer gifts Anirudh Ravichander new Porsche car worth Rs 1.5 crore after Rajinikanth-starrer's success

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani in talks to get Rs 16,550 crore loan for Akash Ambani led subsidiary, check details

Women will get proper representation in Parliament, state assemblies soon: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

Health benefits of Kantola (Spiny Gourd) 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati ahead of Jawan's release

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: More trees fell in dry months than in rain

The incidents have injured 13 people and two have died so far.

article-main
Latest News

Prajakta Kasale

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

For the civic administration which believes that tree falls are a monsoon phenomenon, there is a surprise in store.

In the last five dry months of blistering summer and winter, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 700 complaints of tree or branches collapse.

The incidents have injured 13 people and two have died so far.

Taking heed of the increasing incidents, BMC has decided to hold the contractor in-charge of trimming responsible in the event of a mishap caused due to a tree fall. It has expressly said so in a clause stated in the contract between both the parties.

The BMC has added a new clause in the new contract which will start from 16 June. "Contractors hired for the tree trimming have to cut trees in a scientific manner. If they found guilty in such incidents, BMC holds them responsible and act as per the situation," said an officer from the Garden Department. In 2018 alone, around 2,500 incidents of tree/branch fall happened. Out of which 1,007 trees/branches instances happened in the four monsoon months i.e. from June 1 to September 30 resulting in the death of five people. Whereas in the same year around 1,500 trees/ branches fell in the dry season claiming two lives.

The same pattern occurred in this year too when during the dry season from January to May 2019 the civic body reported 674 tree/branches fall with the city reporting 183, Eastern suburbs reporting 181 and Western suburbs reporting 310 tree falls during that time.

"There are many reasons other than gusty winds or rain. Most of the trees fall due to not getting enough support. Some times rats eat the roots. Cement-concentration gives limited space to roots," said a BMC officer. The city sees tree falling incidents throughout the year despite giving trimming contract for a whopping Rs 45 crore a year.

Deaths in 2019

Two persons died in tree collapse in the last five months. C K Gopalakrishnan died due to a  tree collapse on May 19 in Andheri. Ambika Kale (20) a contract labourer died on May 28. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: 2 dead, 12 rescued as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki

Meet Nepal's richest person who has Rs 14,890 crore net worth, know about his business empire

How is Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s beauty platform Tira different from Falguni Nayar's Nykaa?

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail may get Rs 20700 crore in coming weeks

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE