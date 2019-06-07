Mumbai: Miffed over his affair, teen kills father

A teen stabbed his father to death with the help of his three friends on Wednesday night. The accused trio was arrested within 24 hours and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder. Police said, the motive for the murder was the extramarital affair of the deceased, Ramayan Pandey (45), which triggered his son to kill him.

According to police sources, on Wednesday night, they received a call from the control room about an injured man found lying near Aarey Colony. A police team immediately rushed to the spot, where they found Pandey in a pool of blood with stabbing marks on his neck, chest and stomach. He was rushed to the Trauma Care hospital for treatment but was declared dead before arrival by the doctors. Police then searched his body for any identity proof and only found a mobile phone. With the help of his number, his identity was established. Police then called his son, Ajay (19), who recognised his father's body and registered a case of murder against unknown persons at Aarey police station.

During the investigation, police interrogated Ramayan's family and neighbours, who pointed out that he had a strained relationship with Ajay since the last few months. Police then began investigating Ajay's role in the crime and noticed he showed no remorse over his father's death. After finding loopholes in Ajay's statement, police checked his call data records (CDR), which showed his location at Aarey Colony around the time of the murder. A detailed interrogation led to Ajay's confession.