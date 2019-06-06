Mumbai: Man travelling with fake visa papers held

A 44-year-old man has been arrested by the Sahar Police for travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with forged visa papers. The accused identified as Sureshkumar Mehto who is said to be a resident of Bihar was arrested on Tuesday after the immigration officials after examining his travel documents confirmed about the fake visa he was possessing.

According to the Sahar police, Mehto had boarded a flight to Dubai last Saturday from Mumbai international airport but he was deported back to India after the immigration authorities refused to give him clearance due to his faulty papers. On his arrival, when the local officials took over the charge for probing the case, they found that the residence visa sticker attached to his passport was fake. "The accused was travelling to Dubai in flight number SG-013 and his entry was denied over there. When we checked his passport (K- 0643627), we found that in page number 19, the residence visa sticker attached was fake after which we confronted him. He told during questioning that he was searching for a settled job in the Gulf countries and to execute the process illegally without police action, he approached an agent Pappu in Bihar who demanded Rs 40,000 to do the work. An engineering company for which, he was working had offered him to provide with residence visa papers which he forged by seeking Pappu's assistance," said a police officer.

The police are coordinating with the Bihar police to get custody of the agent and meanwhile, Mehto has been remanded to police custody till Friday by the Bandra magistrate court.